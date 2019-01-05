Is your cleanser ruining your skin? Pick the right one

By Express News Service

People spend much of their valuable time looking for moisturisers that won’t block their pores and toners. But when it comes to cleansers, we’re not as discerning. It’s important to know to pick the right kind of cleanser for th right type of skin. Here’s a cleanser breakdown by cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev. Read on to find the best one for your skin type.

Gel Cleansers

Best for: combination/oily/acne-prone skin

They decongest clogged pores, remove excess oils without stripping the skin, and many formulae also have antibacterial ingredients for acne-prone skin.

Beware of: If your face feels tight after using a gel cleanser, it could be too intense for you.

Best ingredients: alpha hydroxy acids, glycolic acid, tea tree oil, witchhazel.

Cream Cleansers

Best for: dry/sensitive skin

Cream cleansers are typically a dense formula that has a lot of moisturising properties.

Beware of: Some cream cleansers can block your pores, so look out for labels that say non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic.

Best ingredients: Vitamin E, Jojoba, Shea butter.

Milk Cleansers

Best for: Dry and normal skin

Cleansing milk dissolves dirt, makeup, and sebum.

Beware of: If you wear heavy makeup, it’s better to use a foam or gel cleanser and follow it up with a milk cleanser.

Best ingredients: Cucumber, rice bran oil, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid/sodium hyaluronate.

Water cleansers aka micellar water

Best for: Sensistive/ normal/acne-prone skin. This French creation is an alternative to traditional cleansers, the formula feels like water, but it contains tiny balls of oil molecules suspended in water.