Home Cities Delhi

Is your cleanser ruining your skin? Pick the right one

People spend much of their valuable time looking for moisturisers that won’t block their pores and toners.

Published: 05th January 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Skin care

By Express News Service

People spend much of their valuable time looking for moisturisers that won’t block their pores and toners. But when it comes to cleansers, we’re not as discerning. It’s important to know to pick the right kind of cleanser for th right type of skin. Here’s a cleanser breakdown by cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev. Read on to find the best one for your skin type.

Gel Cleansers         
Best for: combination/oily/acne-prone skin
They decongest clogged pores, remove excess oils without stripping the skin, and many formulae also have antibacterial ingredients for acne-prone skin.  

Beware of: If your face feels tight after using a gel cleanser, it could be too intense for you.
Best ingredients: alpha hydroxy acids, glycolic acid, tea tree oil, witchhazel.
Cream Cleansers
Best for: dry/sensitive skin
Cream cleansers are typically a dense formula that has a lot of moisturising properties.
Beware of: Some cream cleansers can block your pores, so look out for labels that say non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic.
Best ingredients: Vitamin E, Jojoba, Shea butter.

Milk Cleansers
Best for: Dry and normal skin
Cleansing milk dissolves dirt, makeup, and sebum. 

Beware of: If you wear heavy makeup, it’s better to use a foam or gel cleanser and follow it up with a milk cleanser. 
Best ingredients: Cucumber, rice bran oil, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid/sodium hyaluronate.

Water cleansers aka micellar water
Best for: Sensistive/ normal/acne-prone skin. This French creation is an alternative to traditional cleansers, the formula feels like water, but it contains tiny balls of oil molecules suspended in water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gel Cleansers  Skin care

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp