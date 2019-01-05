Home Cities Delhi

Many people will be able to relate to Cheat India

Newcomer Shreya Dhanwanthary is making her Bollywood debut in Soumik Sen’s upcoming film Cheat India.

Published: 05th January 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Newcomer Shreya Dhanwanthary is making her Bollywood debut in Soumik Sen’s upcoming film Cheat India. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of a fraudster who earns money by rigging entrance examinations to engineering and management colleges. The film addresses the serious issue of corruption in the Indian education system and how aspiring students from lower-income groups fall prey to it. 

The film addresses the serious
issue of corruption in 
the Indian education system.

Speaking about her early life and career, Shreya recalled, “My dad was in aviation, so we moved around all over the world. Growing up, I did a lot of theatre. In mid-2000s, we moved back to Delhi for my higher education.

I did electronics engineering from NIT Warangal; Soon after, I did a Telugu film called Sneha Geetham (2010). It was directed by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy, a college senior of mine.” 

Shreya moved to Mumbai in 2012-2013 and started modelling alongside auditioning for feature films. She also worked in advertising. Despite having debuted in a Telugu film before, the 27-year-old actor had to go through rigorous casting rounds and face multiple rejections before landing her big break in Cheat India. 

“No matter how talented you are, you always need someone else on the other side taking a chance on you. That finally happened with this film after some rounds of auditions and a look test. I also liked my role in it. My character is a simple, lower-middle class girl in Lucknow who connects with Emraan’s character,” she said.

When asked how she felt about the problem depicted in the film, Shreya said that the education scam in India needs urgent attention. “I am an engineer, so I know how terrible the situation is. Kids are preparing from sixth to seventh standard to get into IITs.

There are these coaching institutes that are famous for getting you admission into premiere colleges. But to get into these institutes, there’s another set of institutes and tutorials you must attend. It’s unbelievable. I feel a lot of people will relate to the film.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shreya Dhanwanthary Cheat India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp