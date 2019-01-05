Home Cities Delhi

PM Modi launches slew of projects in Manipur

The PM also dedicated the 400 kV double circuit Silchar-Imphal Line to the nation.

Published: 05th January 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi launches development projects in Imphal on Friday. Manipur CM N Biren Singh was also present | PTI

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised the work culture prevailing in Manipur under the previous government and said that after 2014 his government tracked and expeditiously implemented projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore which were “lying in a ditch” or “consigned to files”.

Addressing a rally in Imphal, the PM alleged that under the earlier government projects worth Rs 100 crore used to be completed at an escalated cost of `200-250 crore, and this misuse of national wealth made him impatient.

He inaugurated several projects such as the Integrated Check Post at Moreh, Dolaithabi Barrage Project, FCI Food Storage Godown at Sawombung, and projects related to water supply and tourism. He said the Integrated Check Post at Moreh would facilitate customs clearance, foreign currency exchange, immigration clearance etc.

The PM also dedicated the 400 kV double circuit Silchar-Imphal Line to the nation. Addressing the people at a programme, Modi paid homage to the freedom fighters of Manipur. He reminisced that undivided India’s first interim government was established in Manipur’s Moirang and the support which the Azad Hind Fauj had received from the people in the Northeast. 

Talking about projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore which was either inaugurated or the foundation stone laid, the PM said these would improve the “ease of living” for the people in the state.

