Moisturise well for healthy skin

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

Seasonal changes affect the skin. In winter, due to lack of humidity, the skin becomes dry. Moisture is most important to the skin. It keeps the skin soft, smooth and supple. The daily care routine should be adjusted according to the season and the needs of the skin.

The only way of dealing with the problem of dryness is to apply moisturizers daily, to replenish moisture loss. Dry skins also need daily nourishment with the application of rich creams, so that the skin can hold moisture better. Sunscreens and moisturizers help to prevent moisture loss too. Protect the skin with a sunscreen lotion or cream. Re-apply the sunscreen if you are in the sun for long durations.

Moisturizers are available in both liquid and cream forms. For normal to dry skin, it is better to use a creamy moisturizer, applying it after cleansing and toning. Moisturiser should also be applied under make-up.

Oily skins can hold moisture better than normal or dry skins. But, oily skins can also be short of moisture, during winter. The skin feels taut immediately after washing. A light moisturizing lotion should be applied, or look for an “oil-free” day cream.

To apply moisturiser, first cleanse or wash the face. Apply moisturizer on the face and work it into the skin smoothly and gently, using your fingertips. Wipe off the excess (if any) with tissues or cotton wool.

Make your own moisturizer

Add one teaspoon pure glycerine to 100 ml rosewater and mix well. Store the mixture in an airtight bottle and use when required. It helps to moisturize oily and combination skins without making them oily.