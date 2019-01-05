Home Cities Delhi

Look Out, Look Within: New book for kids in print, sign language and Braille

Look Out, Look Within celebrates the friendship of two little girls, each wonderful and special in her own way.

Published: 05th January 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

White Print

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

In a bid to widen the reach of the message of an inclusive society, White Print, India’s first English lifestyle magazine in Braille, has released Look Out, Look Within, a storybook in print, Braille and sign language.“Through White Print and Tactabet (Braille-Tactile alphabet book project), we’ve strived to encourage and promote Braille literacy across our country. It has been an immensely gratifying learning process for us. We’ve come to realise that there is a great need to shift existing perceptions and pre-conceived notions about the lives of the differently-abled people.

It’s imperative to address the subject of an ‘inclusive’ society and sow this seed of thought at a young age in the minds of children,” says Upasana Makati, Founder, White Print. Makati has distributed complimentary Braille copies of the book to 100 schools in the country.

Look Out, Look Within celebrates the friendship of two little girls, each wonderful and special in her own way. Mia is unable to see the world with her eyes but explores it with her super senses of being able to touch, hear, feel and smell. Anya, her best friend learns about the world in an enriching way thanks to Mia. 

“Some stories just come to you out of the blue and become a part of you instantly. This was one such project. During my research, I was humbled to read the amazing success stories of visually-challenged people. I realized technology can be an equalizer; it only needs a right mindset to see everyone as equally talented and able,” says author Vandana Naidu.

The book has been illustrated by Neha Talesara,  an NID alumnus. “Working on this project has been an absolute joyride. It gave me an opportunity to channelize my love for art in a beautiful way. The illustrations have the hand-drawn feel to them,” she says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Through White Print and Tactabet White Print Look Out Look Within

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp