Noida fire: Over 100 shanties gutted

By Express News Service

NOIDA: Several hundreds of slum dwellers were left homeless, struggling in winter, after more than 100 shanties caught fire on Friday morning in Sector 73 of Noida. The police received information at 3.15 am regarding the blaze that burnt down the shanties in Sarfabad village. Several fire engines were rushed for dousing the blaze at the slum where men mostly eke out a living by selling scrap and women support their families by working as maids and house helps in the neighbouring high rises.

Circle Officer Shwetabh Pandey told this newspaper that more than 500 people living in the dwelling of scrap dealers in Sarfabad village of Noida Sector 73, were affected by the fire that started from a brazier in the labour area.

“One shanty caught the blaze because of winds flowing its way, and soon other ones in that direction got affected,” Pandey said, adding that there were no reports of serious injuries One person, sitting near the brazier, got a minor burn injury on his hand, he said, amid reports that two were critically injured. The circle officer said the victims were rehabilitated to camps set in a ground near their village.

The blaze began at one of the shanties and soon spread to the entire cluster of ‘jhuggis’ (temporary hutments) which were surrounded by scrap material such as cardboard, paper and old vehicles strewn around. Winds and inflammable material such as bamboo and plastic sheets helped the fire. In no time, the blaze burnt down hundreds of ‘jhuggis’.