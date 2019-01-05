Home Cities Delhi

Noida fire: Over 100 shanties gutted

The police received information at 3.15 am regarding the blaze that burnt down the shanties in Sarfabad village.

Published: 05th January 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

The fire at the slum broke out in the wee hours of Friday at Sarfabad village in Sector 73. Winter added to the misery of the affected slum dwellers | Express

By Express News Service

NOIDA: Several hundreds of slum dwellers were left homeless, struggling in winter, after more than 100 shanties caught fire on Friday morning in Sector 73 of Noida. The police received information at 3.15 am regarding the blaze that burnt down the shanties in Sarfabad village. Several fire engines were rushed for dousing the blaze at the slum where men mostly eke out a living by selling scrap and women support their families by working as maids and house helps in the neighbouring high rises. 

Circle Officer Shwetabh Pandey told this newspaper that more than 500 people living in the dwelling of scrap dealers in Sarfabad village of Noida Sector 73, were affected by the fire that started from a brazier in the labour area. 

“One shanty caught the blaze because of winds flowing its way, and soon other ones in that direction got affected,” Pandey said, adding that there were no reports of serious injuries One person, sitting near the brazier, got a minor burn injury on his hand, he said, amid reports that two were critically injured. The circle officer said the victims were rehabilitated to camps set in a ground near their village. 

The blaze began at one of the shanties and soon spread to the entire cluster of ‘jhuggis’ (temporary hutments) which were surrounded by scrap material such as cardboard, paper and old vehicles strewn around. Winds and inflammable material such as bamboo and plastic sheets helped the fire. In no time, the blaze burnt down hundreds of ‘jhuggis’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida fire Shanties gutted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp