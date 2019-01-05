Passion turned into a business for Preethy Vaidya

Home Cities Delhi

For 31-year-old designer Preethy Vaidya, jewellery is both a passion and a dream, and something she couldn’t have learnt in a college.

By Nandita Ravi
Express News Service

For 31-year-old designer Preethy Vaidya, jewellery is both a passion and a dream, and something she couldn’t have learnt in a college. The Master of Arts graduate began dabbling with jewellery using base metal and clay, before graduating to selling handmade fashion jewellery back in the US, where she is based, in 2015.

“Obviously the competition is from the Chinese makers, who have innovative designs, but I have found that people in the US love jewellery that is handmade. So, I exhibited at a few trunk shows and pop-ups, and my designs really worked well with the crowd there,” says the New York-based jewellery designer.  

Incredible India 
It was important for the Kochi-born Preethy to stay true to her roots, which is why when she started off her label, she also chose to collaborate with Indian designers. “One of the first designers I collaborated with was Ambika Pillai, and the collection was a huge hit both back in the US and in India,” she shares. Aware that she needed to step up her game, Preethy says she spent about eight months in Jaipur, learning to make jewellery from artisans in Jaipur.

“There is only so much research you can do online, and coming to Jaipur to get some hands-on experience was one of the most educative experiences I’ve had. I set up a manufacturing unit in the city after that, where most of my orders are made to order,” says Preethy, who is currently in India, travelling with her latest collection to various cities. 

Step it up
Her latest collection, titled Pesso, Preethy informs us, is inspired by footprints. “Symbolically, it represents leaving a mark behind. We were looking for something inspirational and we realised that we wanted to leave a mark behind that the world follows — something creative, out of the box.

We also believe in pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones and creative boundaries, and Passo stands for moving forward as well,” she elaborates. Expect earrings, ear cuffs and neck pieces in traditional and contemporary designs, crafted in base metal and finished with 18k gold plating. “Our stones include ruby, onyx and other semi-precious gems, which we source largely from Jaipur, and China,” she says.
Collection available online. 

Take care
Here are some tips that Preethy recommends to retain the shine 
on your fashion jewellery:
Always clean with a soft cloth after each use. 
Store in fabric pouches or wrap them in fabric and store in pouches. 
Do not spray perfume directly on jewellery.

Preethy Vaidya

