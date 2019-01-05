Home Cities Delhi

PE investments soar in 2018, IT firms lead the pack

Private Equity (PE) investments in India rose to their highest ever figure of $33.1 billion in 2018, led by investor interest in the IT and ITeS sector.

Published: 05th January 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Pradeesh Chandran
Express News Service

Private Equity (PE) investments in India rose to their highest ever figure of $33.1 billion in 2018, led by investor interest in the IT and ITeS sector. According to data from Venture Intelligence, the figure came on the back of 720 transactions. In 2017, PE investments stood at $24.3 billion across 734 deals, added the company. 

IT & ITeS companies accounted for the lion’s share of the investment, comprising 32 per cent of the pie attracting $10.6 billion across 383 deals during the year. PE investments had already surpassed the 2017 mark in the first nine months of 2018, with mega investments in consumer internet and mobile startups such as Swiggy and Byjus towards the year-end helping the 2018 total jump by 36 per cent year-on-year. The figures include venture capital investments, but exclude PE investments in real estate segment.

The year witnessed 81 PE investments worth $100 million or more accounting for 77 per cent of the total investment value during the period, compared to 47 such transactions in 2017. Of these, 40 were larger than $200 million each, accounting for 60 per cent of the total value compared to 30 such investments in the year-ago period, data showed.

“The mid-year Walmart-Flipkart deal clearly re-energised international investors’ appetite for mega bets in Indian Internet & mobile companies. This has helped offset the slowdown in investments in sectors like financial services, manufacturing, and infrastructure towards the year-end triggered by nervousness in the public markets and the IL&FS scare,” said Arun Natarajan, Founder of Venture Intelligence. 2018 also saw eight new Unicorn companies being minted: Oyo, PolicyBazaar, Swiggy, PaytmMall, Byjus, BillDesk, Freshworks, and Udaan.

Leading investments in 2018 included the $1 billion investment in Swiggy from investors including South Africa-based Naspers, and hotel chain Oyo raising capital from SoftBank.Swiggy had started the year with a $100 million investment round led by Naspers, and followed it up with a mid-year $210 million fund raise co-led by Naspers and DST Global. It polished off the year with a $1 billion investment led by Naspers and Tencent. Hotel chain Oyo meanwhile raised $800 million with an additional commitment for $200 million led by SoftBank Vision Fund. 

Among other top deals, Paytm raised $445 million from SoftBank and Alibaba for its e-commerce business Paytm Mall and $356 million from Berkshire Hathaway at the parent company level. Freshworks raised a $100 million round from existing investors Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, and CapitalG, and e-commerce platform Udaan raised $225 million from existing investors DST Global and Lightspeed Ventures. 

32% of PE investment were in IT/ITeS
36%annual growth in total PE investments
81PE deals worth more than $100 mn each
40PE deals worth more than $200 mn each

Top deals in 2018
Large ticket investments in 2018 included $1 billion in Swiggy by investors including Naspers, $800 million raised by Oyo from Softbank and Tencent, $445 million raised by Paytm from Softbank and Alibaba, and $300 million raised by BillDesk from Temasek, etc 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Private Equity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp