Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Private schools to give information on illegal vans

Last month, the DoE had asked all private schools to regulate private vehicles operating as school vans without valid permits in accordance to the Supreme Court guidelines.

Published: 05th January 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By SHAGUN KAPIL
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked private recognised and unaided schools to provide details of illegal vans operating as school vans in order to facilitate a policy for regulating such vehicles.The steps are being taken after an eight-year-old student of a private school was killed and nine other children were injured when a speeding goods carrier hit an overloaded private school van in north Delhi’s Dheerpur.

“We have sent a questionnaire to all private schools on what modes of transportation the students are using. How many kids are using schools vans, how many are picked up by their parents, and how many illegal ones ferry children. Once we receive the responses, the data will be shared with transport department and the traffic police which will then come up with a new policy,” DoE, Director, Sanjay Goel said.

Last month, the DoE had asked all private schools to regulate private vehicles operating as school vans without valid permits in accordance to the Supreme Court guidelines. It had warned that school principals would be held responsible if such vans carrying children met with any mishap.

 “This is to bring to the notice of principals/HoSs of all the private recognised unaided schools that a large number of school vans are operating illegally for ferrying students between their homes and schools without taking adequate safeguards. It is also known that these vans are primarily hired by the parents,” the circular had said.

“The traffic police and transport department have tried to impress upon the school principals to brief parents not to use these school vehicles, which are not following norms,”  it added.

Sitting ducks
Overcrowded vans are a potential disaster as they have poor safety measures in case of accidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Directorate of Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp