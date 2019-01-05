Delhi: Private schools to give information on illegal vans

SHAGUN KAPIL By

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked private recognised and unaided schools to provide details of illegal vans operating as school vans in order to facilitate a policy for regulating such vehicles.The steps are being taken after an eight-year-old student of a private school was killed and nine other children were injured when a speeding goods carrier hit an overloaded private school van in north Delhi’s Dheerpur.

“We have sent a questionnaire to all private schools on what modes of transportation the students are using. How many kids are using schools vans, how many are picked up by their parents, and how many illegal ones ferry children. Once we receive the responses, the data will be shared with transport department and the traffic police which will then come up with a new policy,” DoE, Director, Sanjay Goel said.

Last month, the DoE had asked all private schools to regulate private vehicles operating as school vans without valid permits in accordance to the Supreme Court guidelines. It had warned that school principals would be held responsible if such vans carrying children met with any mishap.

“This is to bring to the notice of principals/HoSs of all the private recognised unaided schools that a large number of school vans are operating illegally for ferrying students between their homes and schools without taking adequate safeguards. It is also known that these vans are primarily hired by the parents,” the circular had said.

“The traffic police and transport department have tried to impress upon the school principals to brief parents not to use these school vehicles, which are not following norms,” it added.

