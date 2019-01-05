Restaurants give healthy options to diet-conscious

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

For all those health-conscious denizens who prefer not to eat out for the simple reason that most options are calorie-rich that often leads to weight gain, there is good news. A number of restaurants and hotels in the city have come out with much healthier options. JW Marriott at Aerocity has launched an Avocado Menu, that’s served with Guacamole. Avocado is a storehouse of some 20 different vitamins and minerals like Vitamin E, C B-6 etc and is an ideal ingredient in a number of dishes.

Berry Yoghurt and Chia smoothie Bowl

“People these days are quiet inclined towards health and fitness and superfoods fit the trend in 2019. Ours are internationally-procured finest avocados which are highly nutritive with zero cholesterol, low saturated fat and high protein content, making them the go-to ingredient for guacamole dips,” says Vivek Bhatt, executive chef, JW Marriott. “We use avocados in everything from servings of salads and wraps to smoothies and even brownies,” he adds.

Egged on by their last year’s experience with Superfoods Menu, Café Delhi Heights has come up with its Delhi Ka Detox and Wellness Menu this time — to take care of your belly and heart and boost your energy and immunity levels.

The drinks include Citrus Remix (a blend of avocado and pineapple), Oatmeal and Cranberry juice (perfect for breakfast) and the Melon, Celery and Pomegranate juice. Their curated food menu is not just mouth-watering but also has high nutrient content. This includes Martina and Maftoal Salad, Oatmeal Poha, and Brown Rice Budhdha Bowl.

“Last year we had come up with the superfood menu, across all our locations in Delhi-NCR and it got good response, especially areas like Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar and RK Puram and Gurgaon. The menu that we planned for a short period of time was extended till three months,” says Ashish Singh, Chef, Delhi Heights. “Some of the dishes that were very well received are now a part of our regular menu,” he adds.

“I believe people will always come back if you have good food that you can indulge in without any guilt,” says Piyush Jain, chef-cum-owner at Rajouri Garden’s Decode Social Dining. The restaurant focuses on healthy grains and less calories. Its two super healthy dishes include Idli My Way and Quinoa Bhel.