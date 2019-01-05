Wildlife activists rescue 9-foot long python near Delhi Secretariat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A nearly 9-foot long Indian Rock Python was rescued from the Delhi Secretariat precincts by a wildlife rescue organisation on Friday.Veterinarians of the NGO, Wildlife SOS, with the cooperation of the Delhi Police, calmed the panicked crowd before carefully rescuing the huge reptile weighing 12 kg. The python was carefully put into a snake bag and then taken for medical assessment by veterinarians.“The serpent is currently under observation and will be released back into its natural habitat, once deemed fit,” said a veterinarian.

An emergency call was received on the Wildlife SOS 24-hour rescue helpline in the morning hours, alerting the NGO team that a python was seen slithering along the green fringes at ITO. The nearest police control room was immediately alerted before the operation was carried out. A two-member team from the NGO’s rapid response unit arrived at the location with the necessary equipment and managed to rescue the python.

“Indian Rock Pythons though commonly found across India, face extreme threat due to prevalent misunderstanding and ignorance amongst people. They are often confused with the venomous Russell’s viper and these reptiles often get killed when they venture into human habitations,” Wildlife SOS, CEO and Co-founder, Kartick Satyanarayan said, Wasim Akram, Manager Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said wildlife species are often forced to move into human settlements in search of shelter and easy prey due to increasing urbanisation, construction, shrinking habitats and loss of natural prey base.

“We received a call on the Delhi Police helpline from a passerby, who sighted the python in the area near ITO, New Delhi,” constable Vijender Singh said.“We informed the Wildlife SOS 24-hour rescue helpline (+919871963535) whose men handled the situation skilfully in no time.”

Non-venomous, nocturnal snake

Indian Rock Python (Python molurus) is a nocturnal species but can be seen at day time basking and foraging on prey animals. Though the Indian Rock Python is non-venomous, it can give injurious bite with numerous small but sharp teeth. While the average length can reach more than 7 foot, they can reach up to about about 20 feet.