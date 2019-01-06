Home Cities Delhi

Be ready to cough up Rs 5,000 for burning waste in Delhi

The city produces nearly 10,000 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, most of which directly lands at already exhausted landfills.

delhi-garbage

Garbage burning is a menace especially in east and north Delhi | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service
NEW DELHI: The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) has again emphasised on imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on anyone caught burning waste or garbage, and warned that municipal corporations, especially east and north, would be held responsible if they were unable to check it. 

In a meeting on Friday with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the civic bodies, the Delhi Development Authority, among other agencies and representatives from pollution hotspot areas such as Narela, Mundka, and Bawana, EPCA chief Bhure Lal said the actions taken so far have not been effective. 

“Why is the DPCC sleeping? Take a list of all these locations from MCDs and slap a fine of 5,000 on anyone found burning garbage,” he said. “Toxic waste is burning in so many locations. Our efforts in cleaning the air will go waste if all agencies don’t do proper patrolling.” 

Garbage burning is one of the major contributors to pollution in Delhi. The city produces nearly 10,000 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, most of which directly lands at already exhausted landfills. In 2015, the NGT had directed authorities to levy a fine of 5,000 on anyone found burning garbage in the open.

While both the North and East Delhi municipal corporations said they have deployed night guards and have issued challans to violators, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee said they need to step up the monitoring.  

The DPCC asked the municipal corporations to identify hotspots and submit a list. It also told the EPCA that 226 violators have failed to pay fines for violations. 

Earlier, the EPCA had lashed out on the industries department, the municipal corporations, and the DMRC, over garbage dumping and burning and traffic congestion.

“The industrial areas of Bawana and Narela have mounds of waste lying,” said Lal, as he came down heavily on the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for not monitoring the day-to-day status of garbage accumulation and on the North civic body for not lifting garbage regularly in Nangloi. 

