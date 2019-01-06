BJP switch? H S Phoolka meets Vijay Goel

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Senior advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party member H S Phoolka met Union minister Vijay Goel on Saturday to greet the BJP leader on his birthday. Incidentally, the visit came barely two days after Phoolka quit the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and appealed to the youth of the country to start another Anna Hazare-like movement.

Though Phoolka has not given any reason for leaving the AAP, the senior advocate is said to be against any alliance of the party with the Congress. There are already talks of an alliance between the two parties after senior Congress leader Ajay Maken Friday resigned as the party’s Delhi unit chief citing health reasons. Maken is said to be against an alliance with the AAP, which had dislodged the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government to wrest power in 2013.

Nonetheless, Goel took to Twitter to mention that Phoolka “a good friend” came to wish him on his birthday. “He has resigned from the AAP recently. Better late than never. He should have already known that there is a large difference in words and deeds of the AAP,” the Union Minister tweeted.

Goel also lauded the senior advocate for his campaign to ensure justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Incidentally, former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted in a riot case and sentenced to jail for the remainder of his life. Kumar, 73, later surrendered in a court to serve the sentence.