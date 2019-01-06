Home Cities Delhi

Co-owner of collapsed factory arrested for ‘illegal’ operations

Delhi Police have arrested the co-owner of the factory, which collapsed on Thursday, killing seven people.

Published: 06th January 2019 09:44 AM

By Express News Service
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested the co-owner of the factory, which collapsed on Thursday, killing seven people. The incident came a month after the owners had been served a closure notice by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for running ‘illegal’ commercial operations in the building.

A police officer said Sumit Gupta, a partner in the factory, was arrested. Ankit Gupta, the other owner who was injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment.

The factory collapsed late Thursday evening in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area. Of the 15 people injured in the incident and, rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, six people were declared brought dead at the hospital. One more succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

