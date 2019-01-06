Home Cities Delhi

Delhi doctors counter government's statement that they work for 40 hours a week

Health minister Choubey recently informed the Lok Sabha that working hours for doctors and other medical practitioners employed at three Centre-run hospitals did not exceed 40 hours a week.

Published: 06th January 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pushkar V)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Doctors have countered a government statement that they work for a maximum of 40 hours a week, claiming that their work hours often add up to as much as 100 hours a week.

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey recently informed the Lok Sabha that the working hours for doctors and other medical practitioners employed at three Centre-run hospitals -- Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Medical College -- and the associated hospitals in Delhi normally did not exceed 40 hours a week.

Responding to a question, the minister, however, added that the duty timing and working hours of doctors and medical professionals were governed by the exigencies of their work and depended on whether they were on emergency duty.

Choubey's claim has drawn the ire of doctors, especially the resident doctors, who claimed that they put in more than double the hours, contrary to what Parliament has been informed.

The minister, in his reply, also stated that "there has been no reported case of negligence of duty or deterioration of quality of healthcare services on account of the extended working hours in these central government hospitals".

"As regards the standards of treatment, adequate residents/doctors are available in these Central government hospitals to provide optimum patient care. Further, whenever there is an increase in the workload, necessitating an increase in the number of doctors, new posts are created to ensure that the required manpower is available to deliver the desired level of clinical care and to ensure that there is no medical negligence," Choubey told the Lok Sabha on December 21.

A senior resident doctor at the AIIMS said the work hours for doctors at the Centre-run hospitals often added up to 100-120 hours a week due to a heavy rush of patients and a shortage of doctors.

"Also, the duty timings differ, based on the department in which one is working, as the doctors in Emergency, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Medicine and Surgery departments have long work timings compared to the other departments," he said.

Another senior resident doctor at the hospital said lack of sleep and a lot of work led to stress among doctors, making them prone to depression.

"Our job is like a policeman and there are no fixed hours. We are always ready to do extra work during an emergency. But this has become a norm now and even patients face problems because of this.

"For example, in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, if the duty of a resident doctor starts at 9 pm, he leaves only at 6 pm the next evening," he said.

According to another resident doctor at the Safdarjung hospital, this kind of a work environment also leads to instances of medical negligence.

"There is no proper infrastructure. There is a paucity of doctors and staff at the hospitals, due to which the resident doctors are overburdened."

"We try to take care of the health of the patients, but nobody is concerned about our mental and physical well-being. The government should look into the issue and regulate the working hours so as to ensure that the doctors provide quality care to the patients," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doctors Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp