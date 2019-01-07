5,000-kg khichri at BJP event targets record

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday hosted a khichri feast at Ramlila Maidan, where 5,000 kilos of “samrasta khichri” was served as part of the party’s “Bhim Mahasangam”, an event aimed at connecting with Dalits.

Delhi BJP leaders said that the 5,000 kg of khichri was cooked in one utensil, with rice and lentils collected from around three lakh Dalit households in the national capital with an aim to set a world record.

Delhi BJP SC Morcha president Mohan Lal Gihara said khichri was served to close to 25,000 people who thronged the Ramlila Maidan.

“The dal and rice for this event has been collected from three lakh households, and if they were not happy with us they would not have contributed. This khichri has the message that Narendra Modi will again become the Prime Minister,” said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot said BR Ambedkar was a patriot who returned to his country to work towards removing disparity.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said by collecting a handful of rice and half a handful of lentils, the Delhi BJP is sending out a strong message of ‘unity in diversity’.

“Every worker will take the resolution that he will go to 10 families and inform them of the prime minister’s public welfare plans,” BJP leader Ramlal said.