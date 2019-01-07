AAP will support Centre on 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections: Kejriwal​

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Udit Raj and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among the leaders from national capital who gave their support to the Centre's decision of allocating 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections.

Among others who gave a thumbs up to the NDA government was Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. “A poor person can belong to any caste and community… It is a historic decision of PM Narendra Modi which have brought smiles in the country,” he said.

The Narendra Modi government is working for the progress of every section of the society, Tiwari said, adding that the reservation would help in ensuring rights of all communities.

Raj, the BJP North-East Delhi MP, welcomed the government’s decision. “It was a long pending demand and I don't think it will have any negative impact on reservation provided to the reserved categories," he said.

Similarly, Kejriwal announced that his party will support the NDA government on the constitutional amendment bill for giving 10 per cent quota to "economically weaker" sections and demanded that the ongoing Parliament session be extended for the purpose.

At the same time, the AAP national convener asserted if the Centre drags its feet over the issue, then the constitutional amendment bill will be "merely an election stunt". “I agree. The govt shud extend Parl session and bring constitutional amendment immediately. Else it is merely an election stunt (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Congress was quick to attack the Delhi CM, who had earlier appealed to the people not to vote the Grand Old Party. Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi took potshots at Kejriwal, calling him PM Narendra Modi’s “first supporter” on Twitter.