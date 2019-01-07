All eyes on Kingfisher Calendar 2019

Jaideep Sen By

Express News Service

Kingfisher Calendar is anything but usual. With celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar at the helm, the Kingfisher Calendar is now in its 17th edition. We get chatting with models Shubra Aiyappa, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa and Diva Dhawan, in Sardinia, Italy. Excerpts:

How did you get this offer, and how was the experience?

Sushrii Mishraa: I’m eagerly waiting the calendar release. Shooting for it, especially with Atul (Kasbekar) was always a dream, and it came true when I shot for it first for the 2016 calendar in Seychelles. When I got to know about the auditions for the 2019 calendar, I wanted the same magic to happen all over again. Before I went for the casting, I stepped up my workout regimen, my eating habits, and finally, when I got the call saying that I’m going to Sardinia, I was on cloud nine!

Shubra Aiyappa: I got the offer from Atul, who was convinced that I should do the shoot. As I’d never done a swimsuit shoot before this, I did have my initial fears. But thanks to a great team, this turned out to be one of my most memorable shoots ever. Every member of the team, be it the greatest make-up artist Kapil Bhalla or stylist Allia Al Rufai, and the team, made this first experience my best.

Diva Dhawan: The experience was lovely. It was really nice to be a part of the shoot, because it has been around forever, and it embraces Indian beauty like no other fashion magazine. I think they were the first people who were not afraid to shoot Indian women in swimwear, and helped us get over the stereotype of this being something vulgar.

Are you excited to be seen in a swimsuit? Did you get to pick out your costume?

Shubra Aiyappa: Yes! I was thrilled to see my pictures. Every single person who has seen it has only positive things to say. And that makes me so happy. With a stylist like Allia, I didn’t have to worry about choices in costumes. I entirely trusted their judgement.

Sushrii Mishraa: I’m more excited to be seen in pictures clicked by Atul, working his ‘Kasby Magic’. My followers have been so supportive always that I’m expecting positive responses, and they are eagerly waiting for the release too. I had Allia picking gorgeous swimsuits for me, and thank god I didn’t have to pick! Otherwise, you would probably have seen me in a pool of all the lovely swimsuits, confused and unable to pick one!

Diva Dhawan: I am quite excited to be seen in a swimsuit. In my whole career, I don’t think I have ever shot in a swimsuit. It is quite exciting to be associated with a brand that has definitely raised awareness, and been so confident about the people they have chosen to be a part of the venture.

Take us through your time in Sardinia. Tell us about the sights and scenes...

Shubra Aiyappa: Sardinia in Italy is nothing short of paradise on Earth. The pristine waters, sandy beaches and mountainous interiors make this one beautiful island. We got to see the Nuragi, which are mysterious Bronze Age stone ruins that look like beehives.

Sushrii Mishraa: Hotel Luci di la Muntagna, where we were shooting, was such a beautiful and tastefully done place. It was overlooking a harbour and a church, and the sounds of the bells during the day were just so beautiful. The Cala Luna beach and caves were my personal favourite.

Diva Dhawan: I have never been to Italy before, so it was incredible. One of my favourite locations was the Cala Luna caves, there are gorgeous caves that are super high, but we climbed those and made it one of our locations. We shot there, and it was stunning, because the backdrop was the caves — and when you look in front of you, it was just the ocean.