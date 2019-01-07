An exceptional outlander with an integrated touchscreen

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Mahindra had earlier announced that they have a new compact SUV and it was codenamed the S201. Christened, XUV300, it will fall in line with their next generation aspirational product portfolio. For this product too, the carmaker looked at their SsangYong portfolio it shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli, however, unlike the Alturas G4 which essentially is a rebadged Rexton G4, Mahindra has toyed with the XUV300 far more to make it more of a Mahindra product than the same car with a different name.

The XUV300 follows the same ‘cheetah-inspired’ design philosophy that the larger XUV500 is based on. The XUV300’s headlamps are said to integrate with the fog lamps to form a cheetah-like tear duct and the pronounced wheel arches are said to be inspired from the way the Cheetah sits on its muscular haunches. It looks rather upmarket and sporty on paper and we are eager to see it in the flesh to truly gauge just how well put together a product this is.

The cabin looks upmarket and so does the fit and finish. The dashboard has that modern appeal with a large integrated touchscreen for the infotainment system. It is touted to be a spacious vehicle as well.

The XUV300 will be manufactured at Mahindra’s Nasik facility and will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

It is set to make its market debut in February this year and will be priced in the Rs 8-12 lakh range.