Bringing you beauty secrets from ancient Indian traditions

With an arsenal of beauty secrets, there are endless time-tested beauty tricks to steal from our ancestors and maintain a flawless skin and a youthful glow.

Ayurveda is an ancient knowledge that looks at holistic approach to living. With an arsenal of beauty secrets, there are endless time-tested beauty tricks to steal from our ancestors and maintain a flawless skin and a youthful glow. Shonali Bedi of Gulnare Skincare some of the all-time  favourites:

Skin food

Food choices can have a direct effect on our skin’s health. The outside of your body reflects what’s going on inside of it. Cleanse your body with a detox program that works for you. You can start by simply eating organic, cutting out sugar, increasing fruit intake and reducing salts in diet. 

Indian gooseberry

Beloved for its hair benefits and richness in iron and carotene, amla can treat dry strands, prevent hair loss, and protect natural hair colour. Hair oil massages were an important part of the traditional Indian beauty routine, for good reason. It allows for deeper penetration of nutrients and boosts circulation in the scalp. Opt for formulas that have coconut or almond oils infused with powerful herbs like amla, bhringraraj and rattanjot. 

Saffron 

The benefits of saffron have been common parlance in Ayurveda and beauty rituals for aeons. A reliable brightening agent, saffron’s healing properties make it one of the most sought-after ingredients in skincare recipes. Whether you’re dealing with a stubborn tan or wish to give your skin a natural boost, saffron can easily be your go-to beauty agent. 

Turmeric 

Turmeric has been known for its ability to soften skin, reduce wrinkles, and clear acne.  Chew half a piece of turmeric every morning on an empty stomach to thoroughly cleanse your system. It will dispense all the toxins out of your body.

Holy basil

The beauty benefits of basil leaves range from treating acne to making the skin appear spot free. The soothing effects of basil leaves can keep skin issues at bay and help you get the skin that you’ve always wanted. Extract the juice of holy basil leaves and apply it on your face everyday to get problem free skin. Chewing few leaves of basil will keep your immune system intact and cleanse your system thoroughly. It also brings down the stress level considerably and the powder of dried basil leaves makes for an excellent toothpaste. 

Yoga 

While yoga is not exactly a secret, especially in overall wellness, its positive effects for the skin are not widely recognised. Yoga relaxes and calms down the mind and melts your stress away which, believe it or not, helps in smooth the skin and has anti-aging effects.

