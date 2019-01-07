Craft revivalist Madhu Jain honoured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Craft revivalist and textile conservationist Madhu Jain was recently conferred with “Special Recognition Award in the Textile Sector”. Against the backdrop of the Sawan Pavilion in Delhi’s historic Red Fort, the Ministry of Textiles honoured seven stalwarts of the textiles sector. The awards acknowledged their contribution in furthering the cause of the Indian textiles tradition.

Jain’s work with weaver communities over a 32-year-long career is ensuring markets for their skills. Her contribution in building sustainable production processes in the organic, eco-friendly textiles space is leading others by example. Credited with introducing bamboo fibre as a viable alternative textile into India.

“Being acutely conscious of environmental concerns, I’ve always been fiercely into developing sustainable, alternative textiles,” said Madhu, adding, “With India being the second-largest producer of bamboo in the world, I recognised that India is well positioned to grab global ascendency. My dream is to help India realise that.”