Home Cities Delhi

Fog dips visibility in Delhi; flights, trains delayed

According to the IMD, the visibility dropped to zero metres for Palam between 6.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. while it was 200 metres for Safdarjung.

Published: 07th January 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Train

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: At least 13 trains and several flights headed towards the national capital were delayed due to fog as the visibility dipped to zero metres on Monday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility dropped to zero metres for Palam between 6.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. while it was 200 metres for Safdarjung.

"Fog Alert - Low Visibility Procedures have been implemented at Delhi Airport... Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for the updated flight info," the official Twitter handle of the Indira Gandhi International Airport stated.

Runway Visibility Range of upto 50 metres is required for an aircraft to land, it said.

Jet Airways also announced, "due to adverse weather conditions (fog) at Delhi... some of our flights have been affected".

The visibility improved at 8.30 a.m. to 50 metres.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, the season's average, with the rainfall at 8.30 a.m. recorded at 1.6 mm. The humidity level was 100 per cent.

"The city will witness moderate fog throughout the day," an IMD official said.

The overall air quality of the city was recorded in the 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 340, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the maximum settled at 19.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi climate Delhi weather Delhi flights Delhi trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp