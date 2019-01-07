JNU admin slams teachers’ association

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University registrar claimed that a section of teachers was seeking opinion of colleagues from foreign universities on compulsory attendance “just to oppose the administration”.

Recently, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) had shared findings of a survey conducted by them among universities across the world to get views on the marking of attendance. “No university/institutes of higher learning in 75 premiere and highly ranked universities across 21 countries except one, has the practice of faculty signing daily attendance register or using biometrics,” JNUTA secretary Avinash Kumar said.

The survey covered 32 universities in Europe, 27 in the US and Canada and 16 others. The JNUTA is at loggerheads with the administration over the issue of compulsory attendance. It claims that teachers, who are not complying with the compulsory attendance rule, have faced punitive actions from the administration.

But, the JNU registrar said the JNU rules on attendance were “grossly misrepresented”. The rules were made by the statutory bodies of the university whereas the detractors are repeatedly questioning the procedure of adopting the attendance rule, it claimed.

“The UGC Regulations 2018 categorically stipulate that the faculty members in the high education institutions should remain present in their respective offices for at least five hours each working day. JNU, like hundreds of other universities and thousands of colleges in the country, follows the UGC notifications and frames ordinances and rules; and does not go by the practices and opinions of foreign universities.”