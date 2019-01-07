Home Cities Delhi

JNU admin slams teachers’ association

JNUTA had shared findings of a survey conducted by them among universities across the world to get views on the marking of attendance.

Published: 07th January 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

JNU campus

JNU campus (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University registrar claimed that a section of teachers was seeking opinion of colleagues from foreign universities on compulsory attendance “just to oppose the administration”.

Recently, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) had shared findings of a survey conducted by them among universities across the world to get views on the marking of attendance. “No university/institutes of higher learning in 75 premiere and highly ranked universities across 21 countries except one, has the practice of faculty signing daily attendance register or using biometrics,” JNUTA secretary Avinash Kumar said. 

The survey covered 32 universities in Europe, 27 in the US and Canada and 16 others. The JNUTA is at loggerheads with the administration over the issue of compulsory attendance. It claims that teachers, who are not complying with the compulsory attendance rule, have faced punitive actions from the administration.

But, the JNU registrar said the JNU rules on attendance were “grossly misrepresented”. The rules were made by the statutory bodies of the university whereas the detractors are repeatedly questioning the procedure of adopting the attendance rule, it claimed. 

“The UGC Regulations 2018 categorically stipulate that the faculty members in the high education institutions should remain present in their respective offices for at least five hours each working day. JNU, like hundreds of other universities and thousands of colleges in the country, follows the UGC notifications and frames ordinances and rules; and does not go by the practices and opinions of foreign universities.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNU Teachers Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp