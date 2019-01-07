HS Phoolka clears air over BJP rumours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior advocate HS Phoolka, who quit the Aam Aadmi Party last week, said on Sunday that Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel was an old friend who had been quietly helping him with cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In a tweet, Phoolka said: “Meeting @VijayGoelBJP is no news. We are good friends& meet often. When I became LOP he invited me for dinner at his Haveli. He has been helping me in #1984SikhGenocide cases quietly without claiming any credit. I meet every leader who support our fight4Justice.”

The 63-year-old lawyer was responding to speculation about his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party after he had a number of meetings with Goel.

Phoolka said he quit AAP as he wanted to devote more time to social work. Phoolka has been working for three decades to get justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

After the Delhi High Court sentenced former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment last month, Phoolka said he would now try to bring to justice Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath, two Congress leaders who have been accused by eyewitnesses of being involved in the riots.

Phoolka said the fight for the 1984 riots victims was his “life’s mission”.

The AAP has been divided since it was co-opted into the proposed united opposition front against the BJP. Last month, several AAP leaders had to face the displeasure of the top leadership after a resolution was passed in the state Assembly seeking withdrawal of the Bharat Ratna awarded to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Lawmaker Alka Lamba, who was adamant on passing the resolution, was reportedly asked to resign.

The legislator claimed her decision to not support the resolution had angered party colleagues. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia later clarified that there was no mention of Rajiv Gandhi in the original resolution.