Pollution watch: Delhi saw over 1,700 violations in year-end

Out of the total 1,731 violations, at least 593 were of construction or demolition activity or related to open storage of construction or demolition waste, which results in dust pollution.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded over 1,700 pollution violations in December last, the maximum being for construction and demolition activity, followed by open dumping of garbage, in a series of inspections conducted in the year-end.

According to a report released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday, out of the total 1,731 violations, at least 593 were of construction or demolition activity or related to open storage of construction or demolition waste, which results in dust pollution.

Open dumping of garbage and open garbage burning were recorded 471 and 131 times, respectively. While traffic congestion contributed to six per cent (105) of the violations, road dust suspension was around seven per cent.

A total of 41 teams were constituted by the CPCB to do field inspections in Delhi-National Capital Region, in an effort to control air pollution by ground-level reporting and actions.

Each team, comprising of two senior CPCB officials, goes to the field and reports any violation on their Sameer app, following which the agency concerned is requested to take action.

As many as 300 inspections were conducted by the CPCB in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram, which recorded 2,092 violations in all five regions.

Ghaziabad was the second highest violator with 147 such incidents being reported. Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad had 91, 85, and 38 violations. However, the number of incidents was less due to fewer inspections, compared to Delhi.

While there were 244 visits by these teams in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad saw only 26, 12, and nine visits.

Other violations included industrial waste dumping, unpaved road/pit, pollution from illegal industry, industrial emissions, air pollution from generator, leaf burning, visible vehicular emission, and fire in landfill sites.

