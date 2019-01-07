Home Cities Delhi

Rain brings some relief to people from pollution in Delhi

Delhi’s air quality has been oscillating between upper range of ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category for the past two weeks.

Published: 07th January 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A motorcyclist negotiates pools formed after rain in morning hours in New Delhi on Sunday. (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rain and wind brought down pollution in air on Sunday, bringing some relief to the people in the national capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 338.
An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’. Delhi’s air quality has been oscillating between upper range of ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category for the past two weeks.

The overall PM2.5 level (fine particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers) was recorded at 184 while the PM10 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometers) level was at 274.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality in Delhi was ‘very poor’.

“The rainfall along with sufficient wind speed was enough to wash away air pollutants to an extent and improved the AQI. Air quality is likely to improve much faster during the day as moderate surface wind speed is positively working to disperse pollutants which is the key factor now in keeping pollution in check under cool and foggy weather conditions,” the SAFAR said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi rains Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp