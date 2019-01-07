Seamless travel using common mobility card

Prof P K Sarkar By

Public transport agencies worldwide are increasingly resorting to stored value prepaid cards for electronic ticketing since the 1970s. Through the late 1990s, this market steadily began positioning itself from magnetic stripe technology to contactless smart cards.

Major transit organisations have made the technology operational in cities around the world including Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris and Tokyo, London, Seoul, and Toronto.

The idea of integrated e-ticketing is to combine several modes of transport on a single ticket so as to create seamless journeys in multimodal public transport schemes. Modern multi-application smart cards are able to incorporate additional fields of application on one fare medium such as passes, season tickets, concessionary tickets, etc.

Such systems aim at facilitating the combination of modes and transferring between them by making the ticketing system as easy and attractive as possible.

In public transport, e-ticketing systems does not only act as means of payment but also provide valuable data on behaviour and mobility patterns of users, which helps in efficient planning and operation of public transport systems.

Introduction of smart cards offers opportunities to launch integrated pricing structure that is not easy to implement with traditional payment tools.

Though the oldest system of tokens or paper tickets was used worldwide along with subsequent magnetic ticketing system in the 70s, contactless ticketing that was introduced in the 90s has many advantages.

Due to this, it quickly replaced the other two types of ticketing. Some public transport networks are replacing their first ticketing generation system directly by a contactless one, omitting the magnetic ticket generation stage.

A smart card is basically a plastic card with a small, built in microcomputer chip and integrated circuit that can store and process data. Cards are characterised by the type of chip that they contain and by the type of interface that they use to communicate with the reader. As defined by ISO 7816, it has a standard dimension of 85.6mm x 53.98mm x 0.76mm.

Launched in 2003, the London Oyster smart card system is one of the most advanced, flexible and integrated ticketing systems of its kind with almost 110 million cards used in March 2017.

The Hong Kong contactless smart card system Octopus, introduced in 1997, was integrated with a variety of public transport services (e. g. rail, bus, tram and ferry). The Octopus card was already adopted by more than 99 per cent of Hong Kong’s population, carrying out 35 million transactions per day. The system has since been expanded, with EZ-Link cards being used for payments in Singapore branches of McDonald’s food centres, supermarkets and libraries, and even soft drink purchases from vending machines. Some schools have started using the EZ-Link card to mark attendance of students and to pay for food served within the school campus.

There are many other countries and cities using common mobility card that include Sydney’s Opal Card, South Korea’s T-money, Stockholm’s Access card, Japan’s Suica and Pasmo cards, Manila’s Beep card, Nigeria’s ETC Card, Paris’ Calypso/Navigo, Dutch OV-Chipkaart, Toronto’s Presto card and Lisbon’s LisboaViva card.

Recently, the Delhi government took a bold step to introduce a common mobility card which commuters can use for travelling in metro trains, DTC and cluster buses. There are also plans to launch an app through which commuters can plan multi-modal trips, including buses and metro trains, in the city.

The objective is to ensure an effective, reliable, integrated, state-of-the-art Automated Fare Collection System. A comparative study by Narendra Verma at the School of Planning & Architecture, New Delhi on average transaction time taken by cash users for metro and bus users found it to be 414 sec

and 138 sec respectively, while these turn out to be 4 sec and 4.5 sec for card users. This will result in significant saving in time with respect to common mobility.

