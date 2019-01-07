Pho King: Taste the flavours of Vietnam

By Express News Service

PHO King, a multi-cuisine restaurant, announced the opening of its third outlet in Hauz Khas. Within a year of its operations, the restaurant chain has seen fast growth because of its menu that explores Vietnamese, Mexican, Indian and Pan Asian cuisines.

Spread over 3000 sq. ft, the restaurant offers artful interiors, sumptuous food, and pleasing experience, at affordable prices.

Speaking on the launch, Bhavya Kohli, co-founder and director, Pho King, said, “We are pleased to expand our base in Hauz Khas which is emerging as one of the buzzing night spots in Delhi. We are glad to see the interest diners have shown in our restaurants. Pho King has become the perfect place for people who like to have an experience of sterling cuisines.”

Kohli added, “We have received immense love from our customers for our menu and youthful vibe. The opening of this restaurant and the deals are a testimony to the fact that we will continue to serve them better.”

Pho king entered the market with the vision of authentic food and fresh menu. It has marked its way amongst the epicures. Presently, the café is operating with three outlets in Gurugram, Saket and Hauz Khas Village. In a short span of time, Pho King was awarded one of the top 40 restaurants in Delhi NCR by Zomato Gold as well. Pho King is now set to reach more states where all the 10 outlets will be operated by the company.

To extend the celebration to its customers, the brand is offering a special combo deal that features Pho King dimsums and beer at Rs 59. At: A1, First Floor, Hauz Khas Village