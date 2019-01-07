Home Cities Delhi

Washington University to study air pollution in Delhi

A Memorandum of Understanding to this effect has been signed between the AAP-led Delhi Govt. & the American university.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Washington University will now jointly conduct an 18 month-long study on air pollution in India’s national Capital with the Delhi pollution control Committee (DPCC).

Real-time air quality monitoring and identification of emission sources all 365 days a year is the main target of the project & there will be a special emphasis on Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5.

PM 2.5 is believed to be the most dangerous pollutant in the city that transcends to the lower respiratory/lung system and gets absorbed in the bloodstream leading to heart attacks and cancer. It is a byproduct of emissions from factories, vehicles and construction activities.

A lesser studied PM 1 (Particulate Matter less than one micron in diameter) will also be closely analysed during the project.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect has been signed between the AAP-led Delhi Govt. & the American university. A senior official said, “The work will be undertaken by personnel of the Aerosol and Air Quality Research Laboratory (AAQRL) at Washington University. The lab has expertise to identify air quality problems and suggest solutions.”

“There will be real-time monitoring and sampling of particulate matter - PM 1, 2.5 and 10. Two speciation monitors will be used in the project to obtain composition of PM2.5. Analysis of elemental, organic carbon and 72 inorganic elements will also be undertaken,” he said.

Wireless sensors will be deployed together with developed algorithm to help monitor real-time air quality and the source at select locations in the city. This data will help policy development to regulate and improve the air quality. Meanwhile, the state of art instrument demonstration will lead a path of capacity building development.

Previous to this, in year 2016, a team led by IIT-Kanpur Professor Mukesh Sharma had done a similar study and submitted a report titled ‘Comprehensive Study on Air Pollution and Green House Gases (GHGs) in Delhi.’ They had also monitored air quality in Delhi spread over all the seasons.

Objectives of the study:

• Real time air quality monitoring and identifying polluting sources in Delhi across a year

• Special emphasis on toxic Particulate Matter (PM) of size lesser than 10, 2.5 and 1 um (micrometers). These cause asthma attacks, heart attack and cancer.

• Analysis of elemental, organic carbon and 72 inorganic elements will also be undertaken.

• Wireless sensors to be deployed at selected locations in the city

• Data analyses and algorithm development will help in long-term capacity building

