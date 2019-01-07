‘When will Dwarka e-way be operational?’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After five years of agitation, residents of Dwarka Expressway periphery area in west Delhi have threatened to go for an indefinite period of hunger strike from January 10 against the delay in completion of the highway.

The group is demanding timely completion of Dwarka Expressway, a 29 km national highway (248BB), and removal of Kherki Dhaula Toll.

Several hundreds of home buyers were sold flats worth crores in the name of good connectivity via Dwarka Expressway, but it is yet to come up even after a decade.

“We are only getting statements from ministers on paper, but there is no progress on ground. Therefore, we will sit on indefinite hunger strike till we get commitment from senior govt. authorities. We are fighting for this issue for last many years. We are ready to sacrifice our lives so that the government understands the pain of residents living near Dwarka Expressway,” DXP Welfare Association president Yashesh Yadav said,

The highway was meant to be a world-class express road, starting with a signal-free cloverleaf interchange at Shiv Murti NH-8 Delhi, going to Dwarka underpass, then towards Delhi border to New Gurugram and back to NH-8 near Kherki Daula Toll as a loop.

It was conceived as an alternative to the overcrowded NH-8 stretch between Delhi-Gurugram Highway.

This plan to connect Dwarka and West Delhi traffic to Gurugram was planned a decade back by governments of Delhi and Haryana in 2006. However, tree felling clearances have held up the project. The residents face enormous problems in transportation due to its non-completion.

“It is very sad to see that now residents, who have spent their lifetime earning to buy dream homes in New Gurugram area/across Dwarka Expressway need to sit in for a hunger strike,” DXP Welfare Association general secretary Pradip Rahi said, “Residents have lost faith in the system after numerous false commitments from governments. We had lots of expectations from new govts of BJP and AAP, but nothing much happened,” he added.