A cozy corner for a hearty and healthy meal

By Express News Service

If you are health conscious and your partner doesn’t appreciate that, we have found the perfect place for you to go on a date. A beautiful café in the middle of a busy mall, Le Cantine is a slow-paced respite. The restaurant offers a range of dishes from superfood bowls to burgers and there is something for everyone.

We started with their ‘fritto misto’. A seafood lover’s plate, it brings together crispy fried prawns, fish and calamari with smoked paprika, fresh red chilli and lemon aioli.

After that ‘Wild mushroom kataifi’ was one of the recommendations and we could see why. With mushroom, roast garlic and cream tumble weeds wrapped in crisp shredded pastry with pesto sauce, it is a bite sized wonder. With a crisp on the outside that is balanced with the creamy centre, the dish is a perfect balance of flavoursome textures.

We also tried their ‘maple chilli and bourbon pork ribs’ with bacon sesame and peanut crumb. While the flavours were appetising, they did not overwhelm the taste of the meat. It was a perfect balance of flavours and the base. Anyone who appreciates meat would love this dish.

However, what took the cake was the ‘broccoli cream and bacon’ soup. The dish brings instant comfort and is a perfect balance of the two flavours. Neither of the two seem to overpower each other and just like its harmonious blend, the dish is perfect for a soothing experience.

We also tried their ‘tangy basil’ mocktail and ‘elder flower rhapsody’ mocktail. While the flavours are great, it might not appeal those looking for less sugary drinks. However, one can always convey their preferences.

The restaurant boasts of their super food bowls and we decided to try the ‘snow pea and asparagus salad with pan seared chicken breast’. Accompanied with torched avocado and almonds in an apple cider vinaigrette, broccoli and quinoa salad, the bowl is an easy choice for anyone who is health conscious. The sweetness from the snow pea and the punch from the salad, perform wonders on the pallate. Your partner might just convert.

To finish the meal we decided to get ‘chocolate hazelnut crunch’. Hazelnut and chocolate has always been an inseparable combination and this one is no different, it is bound to impress with its melted chocolate filling and choco crunch. What is more impressive is the way it is designed.