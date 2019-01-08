Add drama to your rooms with magical lamps

By Express News Service

DBEL Studio, a luxury lighting brand has designed an exclusive Gift Lamp collection for those who love to be a part of celebrations. The collection reflects inimitable design sense that is simple. The products are stunning in concept yet universal in appeal.

The collection comprises of table lamps that are subtly grand but forever festive. Available in different colour options and materials, the collection intends to take one back to a time when opulence reflected in every inch of a privileged household. The touch of sober colours with unmatched, imitable design patterns make this collection a rare work of art. And perfect for a gift for your loved ones.

Founded by Dilraj Bhatia in January 2017, DBEL Studio’s recent collection is aesthetically crafted to represent the cultural and modern aspect of the society.

(The collection is availabile 20,21 Mansarovar Garden, Kirti Nagar Furniture Market, Kirti Nagar. You can also order online at dbelstudio.com)