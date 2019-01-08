Home Cities Delhi

Add drama to your rooms with magical lamps

The collection is availabile 20,21 Mansarovar Garden, Kirti Nagar Furniture Market, Kirti Nagar. You can also order online at dbelstudio.com

Published: 08th January 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DBEL Studio, a luxury lighting brand has designed an exclusive Gift Lamp collection for those who love to be a part of celebrations. The collection reflects inimitable design sense that is simple. The products are stunning in concept yet universal in appeal.

The collection comprises of table lamps that are subtly grand but forever festive. Available in different colour options and materials, the collection intends to take one back to a time when opulence reflected in every inch of a privileged household. The touch of sober colours with unmatched, imitable design patterns make this collection a rare work of art. And perfect for a gift for your loved ones.

Founded by Dilraj Bhatia in January 2017, DBEL Studio’s recent collection is aesthetically crafted to represent the cultural and modern aspect of the society.

(The collection is availabile 20,21 Mansarovar Garden, Kirti Nagar Furniture Market, Kirti Nagar. You can also order online at dbelstudio.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp