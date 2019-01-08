Chandni Chowk redevelopment irks traders, conservationists

By Express News Service

When the Delhi government laid the foundation stone for its ambitious project to redevelop Chandni Chowk last month, after a delay of nearly 14 years, many Aam Aadmi party insiders said the ruling party had just shot itself in the foot.

The task of redeveloping a bustling region in the heart of the city, dotted with heritage structures, dilapidated infrastructure and a shopping hub with thousands of small traders in narrow alleys, was always fraught with both infrastructure and political challenges.

With the Delhi government aiming at completing the task within 18 months, the project has already run into trouble with traders, conservation experts and urban planners. Those opposed to the plan feel that the programme is not well conceived and has not taken the views of residents, traders and conservationists into account.

“The project is good in intention but very poor in planning. The government should have spoken to at least the residents and traders. Also, whatever details we have got so far is not very impressive. It will divide the view of red fort,” said a senior official from Delhi Urban Art Commission.

With an estimated cost of `65 crore, the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project focuses on revamping the path from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid. “Chandni Chowk is to be redeveloped as a pedestrian and non-motorised vehicle street with wide footpaths on either side of a central lane,” PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had said. The central section of the road will be increased to 3.5 meters, with the state government planning to build a large parking facility with a capacity to accomodate 1,500 cars in Chandni Chowk’s Dangal Maidan.

The biggest challenge facing the project’s executors however, is how to shift the maze of underground water pipelines and electric poles. “As the part of the plan, the Delhi Jal Board will shift underground groundwater pipelines on both sides of the Chandni Chowk road. Also, all electrical pillars on the central square will be shifted,” a senior project supervisor said. He went on to add that the work is challenging because of dilapidated infrastructure.

“With so much of a crowd and heavy traffic congestion, the progress on the work is slower than anticipated. We are already facing protests and complains from traders and locals,” the supervisor added.

The BSES has been directed to complete its share of the work by March 31, 2019, and the Delhi Jal Board has been told to complete their share within the end of April. “The area is not just a tourist spot, but also hosts thousands of wholesale traders. We are not opposed to the work, but the government did not speak to traders so that we could have given our feedback. The work is creating huge problem for us in transportation of our goods,” Anil Gupta, one of a garment wholesalers told this newspaper.

Project pipeline

Apart from Chandni Chowk, the government is also planning to redevelop two more commercial areas -- Nehru Place and Bhikaji Kama Place.