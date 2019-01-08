Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal tells voters to shun Congress, BJP; condemns CBI probe against Akhilesh Yadav

Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, took on both his rival parties, attacking the Narendra Modi regime over the CBI action against former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Published: 08th January 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came under attack from the Congress on Monday after he urged voters in the national capital to shun the BJP and the grand old party, and vote only for his Aam Aadmi Party.

Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, took on both his rival parties, attacking the Narendra Modi regime over the CBI action against former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

“In its last weeks in office, Modi govt shamelessly unleashing CBI on @yadavakhilesh is a reminder to all that we must not forget what Modi’s political opponents have faced during last five years. Time to throw out this dictatorial & undemocratic regime (sic),” he tweeted.

The CBI is likely to quiz Yadav over the illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, Yadav said he was ready to face a probe but the people were also ready to answer the BJP. On Saturday, the CBI searched 14 places in connection with the case. An IAS officer, B Chandrakala, MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra, and Sanjay Dixit were raided in connection with it.

Yadav, who was chief minister of UP between 2012 and 2017, held the mining portfolio between 2012 and 2013. The FIR filed by the country’s premier investigation agency hints at his role in the case. Separately, while addressing an event in Delhi, Kejriwal urged the people to not vote for the Congress or the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Don’t vote for the Congress at all. If you vote for the Congress it will strengthen Narendra Modi. Let your votes not be split, and give all seven parliamentary seats to AAP,” he said.Reacting to Kejriwal’s appeal, Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee said that it was the Congress which was fighting the BJP nationally to defeat divisive forces. She said that by asking people not to vote for the Congress, Kejriwal was openly supporting the BJP. She said that the people had realized that AAP thrived on making false promises. She said Kejriwal’s appeal to the people not to vote for the Congress was a desperate measure as he knew very well that the AAP and the BJP did not stand any chance in the face of a Congress resurgence.

She said AAP had lost nearly 50 per cent of its vote share in Delhi in four years, which had dropped from 54 per cent to 28 per cent in the 2017 MCD elections.

‘Vote only for AAP’

Urging people to elect all seven Delhi MPs from the AAP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “The MPs of Delhi have done nothing for the welfare of Delhi and its people for the past five years.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi politics Delhi Congress AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp