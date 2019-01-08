Arvind Kejriwal tells voters to shun Congress, BJP; condemns CBI probe against Akhilesh Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came under attack from the Congress on Monday after he urged voters in the national capital to shun the BJP and the grand old party, and vote only for his Aam Aadmi Party.

Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, took on both his rival parties, attacking the Narendra Modi regime over the CBI action against former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

“In its last weeks in office, Modi govt shamelessly unleashing CBI on @yadavakhilesh is a reminder to all that we must not forget what Modi’s political opponents have faced during last five years. Time to throw out this dictatorial & undemocratic regime (sic),” he tweeted.

The CBI is likely to quiz Yadav over the illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, Yadav said he was ready to face a probe but the people were also ready to answer the BJP. On Saturday, the CBI searched 14 places in connection with the case. An IAS officer, B Chandrakala, MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra, and Sanjay Dixit were raided in connection with it.

Yadav, who was chief minister of UP between 2012 and 2017, held the mining portfolio between 2012 and 2013. The FIR filed by the country’s premier investigation agency hints at his role in the case. Separately, while addressing an event in Delhi, Kejriwal urged the people to not vote for the Congress or the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Don’t vote for the Congress at all. If you vote for the Congress it will strengthen Narendra Modi. Let your votes not be split, and give all seven parliamentary seats to AAP,” he said.Reacting to Kejriwal’s appeal, Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee said that it was the Congress which was fighting the BJP nationally to defeat divisive forces. She said that by asking people not to vote for the Congress, Kejriwal was openly supporting the BJP. She said that the people had realized that AAP thrived on making false promises. She said Kejriwal’s appeal to the people not to vote for the Congress was a desperate measure as he knew very well that the AAP and the BJP did not stand any chance in the face of a Congress resurgence.

She said AAP had lost nearly 50 per cent of its vote share in Delhi in four years, which had dropped from 54 per cent to 28 per cent in the 2017 MCD elections.

‘Vote only for AAP’

Urging people to elect all seven Delhi MPs from the AAP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “The MPs of Delhi have done nothing for the welfare of Delhi and its people for the past five years.”