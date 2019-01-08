Home Cities Delhi

DCPCR to collate data on kids with disabilities

Mapping has already started in the south district with the help of Child Development Project Officers. Later, a need analysis will be done on the basis of the data.

By SHAGUN KAPIL
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an urgent need to improve the lives of children suffering from all forms of disability, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has started a mapping exercise in the city’s anganwadi centres to collate data on how many differently abled kids are enrolled there.

The aim is to help these kids with early intervention before they start formal schooling. Currently, there is no such data, said the DCPCR. Mapping has already started in the south district with the help of Child Development Project Officers. Later, a need analysis will be done on the basis of the data.

“Currently, there is no special system in place. They are studying with other children and are given the same kind of assistance, but their needs are different. If we can recognise this, it will help us to assess what actually needs to be done to help them in their development and chalk out a plan,” said Samrah, DCPCR member.  

Anganwadis, under the Integrated Child Development Scheme, provide supplementary nutrition to beneficiaries, pre-school non-formal education, immunisation, health check-up and referral services.“For example, if there is hearing impaired kid, he will be provided with hearing aids in the anganwadis at an early age and the development will start before they go to school.  Similarly, emphasis will be given to improving the motor skills of those having difficulty in it, or for those who need speech therapy. Teaching aids will be separate,” she said.

The Child Development Project officers, who are block-level monitoring officers under the anganwadi system, have been asked by the commission to help with the exercise.The DCPCR then plans to engage an NGO working in the field to do a “need analysis” once the data is recorded.

The Delhi government notified amendments to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, under which the definition of disability has been widened to include even learning problems. From seven, the number of disabilities that would be accepted has been increased to 21. These include muscular dystrophy, thalassaemia, haemophilia, and sickle cell disease.

