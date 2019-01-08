Delhi Congress chief likely to be announced by January 10

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress is likely to announce the name of its Delhi unit chief by January 10, a senior party leader said on Monday. All senior party leaders, including Shiela Dikshit, are being considered for the post.

On January 4, Ajay Maken, who was the Delhi unit chief, resigned from the post citing health reasons.

“Party president Rahul Gandhi will take two more days to finalise the name of the new Delhi Congress president. The new president’s name will most likely be announced by January 10. Names of all senior leaders, including Sheila Dikshit, are under consideration,” said P C Chacko, the AICC member in charge of Delhi Congress, on the sidelines of an event.

Chacko on Monday announced the names of 60 Block Congress Committee presidents.

The local Congress leaders and workers believe the party should fight the polls independently in the capital and should not ally with the AAP, he said while responding to a question on forging an alliance for the Lok Sabha election.

“There is no idea for an alliance in Delhi. The Delhi Congress believes that the party should contest the parliamentary elections independently. But a final decision in this regard will be taken by the Antony committee,” he said.

The Congress had formed a committee under A K Antony which will take a decision on potential tie-ups with parties for the Lok Sabha polls across the country, Chacko said.

Chacko added that voting for the AAP will ensure victory for the BJP. “This is because the Congress is in direct contest with the saffron party across the country in the Lok Sabha elections, not the AAP.” So far, the AAP and the Congress have avoided denying the possibility of forming an alliance in Delhi. But AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal told voters in Delhi not to vote for the Congress as, he claimed, that would ensure victory for the BJP.

Kejriwal has been meeting AAP leaders from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to get their opinion on an alliance.

After the leaders’ opinions are taken into consideration, the party’s political affairs committee will decide on the issue after January 15, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai had said last week.