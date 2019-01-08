Home Cities Delhi

DU teachers to go on two-day strike to demand promotions

The DUTA demands the pending cases of promotions in colleges and university departments be processed with no further delay or bureaucratic requirements.

Delhi University

Delhi University (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Teachers will observe a two-day strike against the Delhi University administration’s ignorance towards the pending promotions and non-involvement of the elected representatives in major decisions.

“We are writing to you to convey the decision of the Dell University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) executive to call for a university shutdown on Tuesday and Wednesday to express the collective anger of the teachers against the manner in which you have completely abdicated your responsibility as head of the institution,” DUTA  President Rajib Ray said in a letter to the Vice Chancellor.

The DUTA demands the pending cases of promotions in colleges and university departments be processed with no further delay or bureaucratic requirements, he said. “The latest example is the manner in which you conducted the Academic Council meeting. The university did not even care to honour the report of its own committee set up to facilitate the adoption of the UGC regulations,” Ray wrote in his letter.

This stubborn refusal to table the report and allow a discussion in the Academic Council is “incomprehensible”, he contended. “Further, the university administration’s inhuman behaviour in not allowing blankets and food to the elected members who staged a peaceful overnight sit-in to demand
respect for statutory bodies is condemnable.”

