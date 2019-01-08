Home Cities Delhi

Few takers for DTNBWED worker training

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of programmes being conducted by the Dattopant Thengdi National Board for Workers Education (DTNBWED) and the participants undertaking the programmes has reduced to almost half since 2016, data from the labour ministry revealed.

While the number of programmes has declined from 9,195 in 2016 to 4,837 in 2018, in terms of participants the number has reduced from 3.2 lakh to 1.7 lakh in the corresponding years.

Ministry officials say the decline could be due to non-cooperation from the states. “Most of the schemes require the cooperation of the states. Some states are not taking the education of the workers seriously hence we are seeing dwindling number of participants,” said an official.

The DTNBWED, formerly Central Board of Workers Education, imparts training for workers in the organised, unorganised and rural sectors. The DTBNWED aims at creating and increasing awareness and educating the workforce for their effective participation in the socio-economic development of the country. To achieve these objectives, training programmes are conducted at national, regional and unit levels through a network of 50 regional and nine sub-regional directorates spread all over the country.The official also said that awareness about the training programmes among the rural sector was very less.

Need to create awareness in rural sector

“The awareness of the board’s training programmes among this sector (rural workers) is less and hence the participation in this sector is low,” said an official. The ministry is devising new ways to generate awareness about the board’s work among the rural sector

 

