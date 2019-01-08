Frisking of ground staff reduces theft cases at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cases of theft have come down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after the Delhi Police introduced measures, including frisking of the ground staff while exiting, to bring down their involvement in such cases, a senior officer has said.

Earlier, there were many theft cases in which the airport staff were involved. These cases brought the loaders, ground handlers and housekeeping staff at the terminal under the police and Central Industrial Security Force’s scanner.

There were also reports of gangs operating in teams, including loaders, airline staff, ground staff deployed near security check areas and the housekeeping staff. Official data with Delhi Police shows that 235 cases of theft were reported at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in 2018, out of which only 71 were worked out with the arrest of 22 persons. Of the 22 offenders arrested, five were airport staff. The number of e-FIRs lodged in 2018 was 205, eight per cent more than the 188 filed in 2017.

Even though the number of incidents reported through e-FIR went up, the total number of theft cases dropped by 4 per cent in comparison with the 246 cases reported in 2017. Out of the 246 registered cases, only 65 were worked out, with the arrest of 33 persons—16 staffers and the rest outsiders.

“A ground handler enters the airport without anything, and tries to make an exit with a bag or gold or any other stolen material. It obviously raises questions against him and investigation is taken up... that is how the number of theft cases has decreased. In the past two years, we have caught some habitual thieves, leading to the reduction in numbers,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI, Sanjay Bhatia said.