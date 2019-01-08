Let the hills take you to new heights at Nayalap

Shillpi A Singh By

Express News Service

An abode in the hills to escape the humdrum affairs of the city? If that what you are looking forward to, then look no further. Nayalap, located in the hills of Kumaon between Ranikhet and Almora, is that perfect place to go this winter. The exclusive property consisting of four fixed luxury tents was started by Tanuja Sah in 2017 to promote rural living and doing her bit in reversing migration.

“I had been working in tourism for over seven years and had travelled around the world. Through the travels, I realised how important it was to preserve a culture and how fragile this was. This was mixed in with something in the back of our mind – to work where my home was. I decided to work on rural living and promote the idea of living in a village. I wanted to help people experience that and go back feeling refreshed,” says Tanuja.

Over the years, she looked at various advantages and disadvantages of rural living and realised that a village as a unit has immense potential and all forms of the industry could be built with the sustainability of the village being the main goal. “There was so much. But where to start? After some light pondering, I realised that I should start with what I am good at – tourism.” She named her tourism venture Nayalap by reversing the Hindi word Palayan meaning migration. “Our state, Uttarakhand is struggling with the exodus of people from villages to big cities for better education, health, and lifestyle. The effects of migration are palpable. Barren fields, locked houses, and dilapidated buildings are telltales of its ongoing crisis. Nayalap camp is located close to one such village. It’s a small initiative to understand, support and help in reverse migration,” she says.

The venture started with two tents, and a team of two people, and today she has four tents, and three men – chef Basant, housekeeping staff Prem and Chandan - from the village who are the backbone of Nayalap.“Each tent is a suite and has a sitting area, a large bedroom and a furnished bathroom with running hot water, proper heating and many local elements to ensure that the tents stay warm even during the cold season. Food is North Indian and Continental. Along with that, we offer the Kumaoni touch with some vegetables being prepared in the local style and condiments including the various Kumaoni salts. Using Nayalap as the base, many excursions are possible,” explains Tanuja. The tariff ranges from `6,500 per tent per night to `8,500 per tent per night inclusive of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“A minimum of three nights is suggested so that guests may experience the village, the forest and the mountains. “But we’ve had guests staying for weeks together to recuperate and rejuvenate,” she chirps in. Apart from the monsoons, all seasons are good to travel to Nayalap.