Low attendance in Delhi government schools for special classes to improve board results

classroom

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Special or remedial classes for students during the winter break to improve the Board exam results have found few takers as many government schools are reporting low attendance.

After the last year’s dismal Class 10 performance, the education department had directed all government schools to take classes starting from December 28, for the subjects in which students face problems. Classes will be on till January 15.

But, students have given poor response till date with only 30 to 40 per cent of them attending these classes, said teachers. For instance, the Tuesday attendance record showed that out of over 12 lakh students in Standard 10 and 12 in Delhi’s 854 of the total 1,024 government schools, only a little over two lakh (16 per cent) attended these remedial classes.

“The strength is very low. In my class of 56 students, only 23 to 25 are attending daily. Those attending are not clearing their doubts. The classes are meant for those who are weak in particular subjects, but such students are not identified yet,” said Sanjay Dahiya, who teaches English to Standard 10 students at a government school in Badli.

Last year, the 10th Standard Board exam was a disappointment as only 69.32 per cent of students from government schools cleared the test. While for Class 10 students, the focus is on Mathematics, English, and Science, the government had asked teachers to focus on Physics, Mathematics, and English for higher secondary students.

“The drawback is that the government has made it compulsory for all Board students and teachers to attend these classes. There are students who don’t feel the need and, instead, require time for self-study. They consider these classes as a waste of time,” he said.

Earlier, the Directorate of Education had said the focus of special classes would be on students who were weak in studies but later made it compulsory for all teachers and Board students to go to their schools.

Teachers also blamed the lack of interest and awareness in school children as well as in their parents for the poor response to these remedial classes during winter break.

“Initially, a very few students were coming. We went to some homes in the neighbourhood and asked the parents why they aren’t sending them for classes. The situation has improved since then,” said Ajay Veer Yadav, a teacher at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Jhandewalan.

