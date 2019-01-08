Home Cities Delhi

Over 2,700 dengue cases recorded last year

At least four people, including a minor boy, died of dengue in the city in 2018.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 2,700 dengue cases and four deaths caused by the vector-borne disease were recorded in the national capital last year, according to a report released by the municipal corporation authorities on Monday.

Of the total, 141 cases were registered in December—the lowest since September, when dengue cases were on the rise, according to the report by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data for the city.

At least four people, including a minor boy, died of dengue in the city in 2018. The SDMC identified three victims as Aman Tiwari (13), Sanskriti (21), and Gagan (23).

Dengue cases started rising sharply in the month of October, when the number rose to 1,114 cases from 374 cases in September. In fact, it was the first time in four years that the number had remained below 1,000 in September. In November, another 1,062 cases were recorded.Doctors and experts said that the dengue strain this year was not as virulent as before, which could have resulted in the fewer cases.

The National Institute of Malaria Research had earlier studied the dengue positive cases and found that the predominant strain of dengue virus in circulation this year was Type III, which causes fever without shock, and this could be the reason behind the fewer cases and deaths.

According to the action taken report, domestic breeding checkers found mosquitoes breeding in  2,35,019 households in the city till December 31, 2018.

Other vector-borne diseases

This season, 473 cases of malaria and 165 cases of chikungunya have also been reported in the national capital.

