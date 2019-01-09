35 persons rescued from Delhi building blaze

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a swift action, a team of Delhi Police, working together with other agencies, rescued 35 persons trapped in a fire at second and third floors of a building here, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

"A fire broke out on Monday evening at a building in Karawal Nagar in east Delhi trapping those living in the building. Teams of local police and Traffic Police, PCR, Delhi Fire Service and NDMA rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation," a senior police officer said.

"Ropes were used to enter the building. They fixed several ladders with ropes and managed to rescue all the 35 trapped persons from the second and third floors and also those at its roof," he said.

After the rescue operation, they brought the fire under control, he added.