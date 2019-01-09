Home Cities Delhi

35 persons rescued from Delhi building blaze

A fire broke out on Monday evening at a building in Karawal Nagar in east Delhi trapping those living in the building.

Published: 09th January 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a swift action, a team of Delhi Police, working together with other agencies, rescued 35 persons trapped in a fire at second and third floors of a building here, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

"A fire broke out on Monday evening at a building in Karawal Nagar in east Delhi trapping those living in the building. Teams of local police and Traffic Police, PCR, Delhi Fire Service and NDMA rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation," a senior police officer said.

"Ropes were used to enter the building. They fixed several ladders with ropes and managed to rescue all the 35 trapped persons from the second and third floors and also those at its roof," he said.

After the rescue operation, they brought the fire under control, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi building blaze Delhi building fire Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp