90-yr-old patient undergoes surgery for brain tumour

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 90-year-old patient successfully underwent a three-hour operation at a private hospital to remove a large brain tumour which was affecting his speech and movement. Narendra Kumar Kundu was suffering of the tumour, acute onset of slurred speech, and weakness in the right side of his body (paralytic attack). The patient did not have any medical history of brain-related ailment prior to this case.

The swelled tumour had pressed sections of the brain that control the power on the right side of the body and help in functioning of speech. Doctors suspected it to be a case of meningioma (benign brain tumour arising from the layer of membrane covering the brain).Meningiomas represent about a third of all primary brain tumours. Often benign, they tend to affect men and women between the ages of 40 and 70. Doctors said it is “extremely rare” to see a meningioma causing symptoms for the first time at the age of 90 years.

The age factor posed the biggest challenge for doctors. “Despite his age, the patient responded very well to the treatment and was fully conscious within half an hour of surgery. The patient has now fully recovered, with his speech back to normal and is no more in a paralysed state,” said Sonal Gupta, Director and Head, Neurosurgery (Cranial), Fortis Hospital.

After the tumour was removed, the skull was reconstructed by putting back the bone flap and fixing it back with clamps. “It is very heartwarming to see the patients not losing hope at such an elderly age. With our super specialised team of doctors, the surgery could be successful without any complication. The patient’s situation could have been life threatening. But, these were successfully avoided due to the diligence with which the case was handled,” asserted Mahipal Bhanot, facility director of the hospital.