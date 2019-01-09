A vegan’s guide to self-care products

By Express News Service

Are you looking for vegan, cruelty-free, botanical and safe grooming solutions? When was the last time you lathered a volcanic green clay shampoo into your hair or a malt extracts and pepper vanilla body wash all over your body? Get ready to have a guilt free luxurious experience with Raw Nature. “We are meticulous about harnessing nature’s finest ingredients and leaving out harsh chemicals that have been linked to toxic responses such as neuro-disruption and hormone disruption in humans. With Raw Nature, you can enjoy luxurious grooming made with the safest ingredients,”shares Mohit Saxena, co-founder of Raw Nature.

The founders Sangita Desai and Mohit Saxena, have restated their careers with this vegan grooming essentials brand. They desired to create a brand which in natural, safe and completely transparent. These two friends gave shape to their desire in the form of Raw Nature. Their longing to create something thoroughly inspired by nature and superfoods gave birth to their unique plethora of products.

Packed with natural extracts, pure essential oils and bio-actives tested rigorously for maximum safety and efficacy, Raw Nature’s product portfolio covers the entire gamut of face, skin, shower, beard, and hair. All their products are devoid of harmful chemicals like SLS, SLES, parabens, MEA, TEA, DEA, ethoxylates, phthalates, artificial colours and synthetic fragrances, making them safe in the market for not just our skin and hair, but also the environment. The brand’s earthy ingredients are packaged in see-through bottles, jute bags and engraved wooden boxes.

Marquee products include ‘coffee bean beard oil’ that stimulates beard growth, ‘activated charcoal and quinoa face wash’ for deep cleansing, ‘volcanic gold clay body wash’ and age-defying ‘night cream with helichrysum and sage oil’.

Their mineral-rich volcanic clay range (luxurious red, green and gold clay offer deep cleansing). Their ‘below the belt’ range efficiently battles painful inner thigh friction with its chamois cream, chafing ease cream and friction defence talc spray. Their newly launched travel-friendly starter kits comprise miniatures of the purest and most luxurious botanicals perfect for grooming -on-the-go.Shop these products at: rawnaturecompany.com. Also at amazon.in, nykaa.com, flipkart.com, and sublimefactory.com.