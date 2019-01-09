Home Cities Delhi

A vegan’s guide to self-care products

The founders Sangita Desai and Mohit Saxena, have restated their careers with this vegan grooming essentials brand.

Published: 09th January 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Are you looking for vegan, cruelty-free, botanical and safe grooming solutions? When was the last time you lathered a volcanic green clay shampoo into your hair or a malt extracts and pepper vanilla body wash all over your body? Get ready to have a guilt free luxurious experience with Raw Nature. “We are meticulous about harnessing nature’s finest ingredients and leaving out harsh chemicals that have been linked to toxic responses such as neuro-disruption and hormone disruption in humans. With Raw Nature, you can enjoy luxurious grooming made with the safest ingredients,”shares Mohit Saxena, co-founder of Raw Nature.

The founders Sangita Desai and Mohit Saxena, have restated their careers with this vegan grooming essentials brand. They desired to create a brand which in natural, safe and completely transparent. These two friends gave shape to their desire in the form of Raw Nature. Their longing to create something thoroughly inspired by nature and superfoods gave birth to their unique plethora of products.

Packed with natural extracts, pure essential oils and bio-actives tested rigorously for maximum safety and efficacy, Raw Nature’s product portfolio covers the entire gamut of face, skin, shower, beard, and hair. All their products are devoid of harmful chemicals like SLS, SLES, parabens, MEA, TEA, DEA, ethoxylates, phthalates, artificial colours and synthetic fragrances, making them safe in the market for not just our skin and hair, but also the environment. The brand’s earthy ingredients are packaged in see-through bottles, jute bags and engraved wooden boxes. 

Marquee products include ‘coffee bean beard oil’ that stimulates beard growth, ‘activated charcoal and quinoa face wash’ for deep cleansing, ‘volcanic gold clay body wash’ and age-defying ‘night cream with helichrysum and sage oil’. 

Their mineral-rich volcanic clay range (luxurious red, green and gold clay offer deep cleansing). Their ‘below the belt’ range efficiently battles painful inner thigh friction with its chamois cream, chafing ease cream and friction defence talc spray. Their newly launched travel-friendly starter kits comprise miniatures of the purest and most luxurious botanicals perfect for grooming -on-the-go.Shop these products at: rawnaturecompany.com. Also at amazon.in, nykaa.com, flipkart.com, and sublimefactory.com. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp