Economic reservation: AAP wants special Parliament session

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sought a special session of Parliament to bring a constitutional amendment to give 10 per cent reservation to economically backward sections in the general category.

The party called the Centre’s decision to introduce the upper caste quota an election stunt by the BJP.

“For the economically backward upper castes, the Narendra Modi government has given a welcoming ‘jumla’. Similar decisions have been passed from time to time by several states, but the courts have banned more than 50 per cent reservation. Is this also a drama?” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved a 10 per cent quota in jobs and education for people from “unreserved categories”, including Christians and Muslims, with an annual income limit of `8 lakh.

Singh said to get 10 per cent reservation implemented, “it is important to amend the constitution”.

The AAP MP said the Central government “should call for a special session of Parliament, or we will consider it another jumla”, adding that “if only the Cabinet passes this decision, the Supreme Court will ban this”.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre should amend the law before the Lok Sabha polls. Else, “it is merely an election stunt”.