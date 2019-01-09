Home Cities Delhi

Economic reservation: AAP wants special Parliament session

The party called the Centre’s decision to introduce the upper caste quota an election stunt by the BJP. 

Published: 09th January 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh during a Press conference on Tuesday | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sought a special session of Parliament to bring a constitutional amendment to give 10 per cent reservation to economically backward sections in the general category.

The party called the Centre’s decision to introduce the upper caste quota an election stunt by the BJP. 

“For the economically backward upper castes, the Narendra Modi government has given a welcoming ‘jumla’. Similar decisions have been passed from time to time by several states, but the courts have banned more than 50 per cent reservation. Is this also a drama?” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved a 10 per cent quota in jobs and education for people from “unreserved categories”, including Christians and Muslims, with an annual income limit of `8 lakh.
Singh said to get 10 per cent reservation implemented, “it is important to amend the constitution”.

The AAP MP said the Central government “should call for a special session of Parliament, or we will consider it another jumla”, adding that “if only the Cabinet passes this decision, the Supreme Court will ban this”.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre should amend the law before the Lok Sabha polls. Else, “it is merely an election stunt”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Aam Aadmi Party economic reservation 10 per cent reservation special Parliament session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp