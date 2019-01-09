Air quality remains very poor in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality showed no signs of improvement as it remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 320, which falls is in the ‘very poor’ category.An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

The overall AQI is “gradually increasing” as the deficit “benefit” due to rainfall washout is levelled off, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). As per forecast, the AQI may slowly deteriorate but will remain in ‘very poor’ range in the next three days.

“Air quality is now in the middle of ‘very poor’ range. Wind speed which was helping to disperse pollutants, is still moderate. Gentle fog is now mainly confined to early morning hours. Although there is no further drop in temperature but persistence cool conditions are still not allowing boundary layer to lift up,” SAFAR said.

On Tuesday, while the concentration of PM10 (Particulate Matter) was in the ‘moderate’ category at 233 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3), PM2.5 in the ambient air was recorded at 148 ug/m3. The prescribed standard for the two pollutants is 100 and 60 ug/m3.

Cold conditions continued with dense fog in the early hours delaying as many as 14 trains. The minimum temperature was recorded at seven degrees Celsius, while the maximum was at 19.7 degrees Celsius.

A railway official said 14 trains were delayed by an average of two hours due to fog. A cover of moderate fog enveloped the city with visibility reduced to 200 metres at Palam and 400 metres at Safdarjung, at 5.30am. The humidity level oscillated between 100 and 63 per cent.The weather office has forecast clear skies along with the possibility of moderate fog for Wednesday morning.