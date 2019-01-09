Home Cities Delhi

Clothes that fit every mood

Crimsoune Club Fall/Winter collection is all set to hit the fashion market.

Published: 09th January 2019 08:22 AM

By Express News Service

Crimsoune Club Fall/Winter collection is all set to hit the fashion market. This emerging fashion brand has an array of fashion wear for men, women and young boys which exudes style and functionality.
Crimsoune is a home-grown brand of Mangla Apparels India Pvt Ltd, which has been into the business for more than five decades now. 

Recently, the brand also launched its new fashion commercial which is currently running on the theatre screens, television and digital platform across the country.Crimsoune Club has clothes which fit every mood and hold a flexibility to be styled as per individual choices. The product line consists of only 100 per cent cotton garments with an endless library of styles and patterns, a vivid mélange of hues along with sheer comfort.

The highlight includes finest yarns, special finishes and innovative fibers combined with chic colors and exceptional designs. The primary focus of the company has always been towards going natural for which there is a dedicated team that works upon the research and development of fabrics. The brand has brought the essence of its motto in its styling and visuals as well which is, ‘Everything you do, do it with style’. 
Ranging from chic formals to smart casuals, the collection has something for everyone. Check out the products online www.crimsouneclub.com. 

Winter and summer clothing under a roof
The collection has a fashionable range of sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, blazers and sweaters for winter wear. For summers they have shirts, t-shirts, denims and trousers.

