College staff extend support  to DUTA 

NEW DELHI: The staff association of several colleges in the Delhi University extended support to the shutdown call given by the DUTA, teachers said Tuesday. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) called for a two-day shutdown against the administration’s alleged ignorance towards the pending promotions and non-involvement of the elected representatives in major decisions. The protesters will stage a dharna outside the V-C’s Office on Wednesday.

Colleges like Kamala Nehru, Gargi, Institute of Home Economics, College of Vocational Studies, and Jesus and Mary have extended their support to the complete shutdown call. “The strike of ad hoc teachers ntered its fifth day. Women have also joined them. As there is no facility of washroom, they will go back home at night and will continue their protest,” said Aditya Narayan Misra, president, Academics for Action and Development.