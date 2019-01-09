Corruption exists in DDA, digitisation needed: Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Tuesday that corruption existed in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and it could be checked only when the functioning of the organisation was fully digitised. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Puri said that the DDA had a vigilance wing functioning under an independent chief vigilance officer, which examined complaints of alleged corruption received by it, and if the allegations were found to be true, action was initiated against the errant officers.​

“Corruption is there and the corruption will continue till the whole process is digitised.... Corruption in DDA will be less with the passage of time and we have taken action in this regard,” the minister said during the Question Hour.

The minister also said that the DDA did not know how much land it owned, and a detailed estimate could be made once the digitisation process of the DDA was over. Puri said the DDA had informed that so far it had launched 45 housing schemes, in which 3,98,235 flats of different categories had been allotted. In addition, the DDA has allotted 80,857 residential plots under residential societies in Rohini, Dwarka, and south-east Delhi, which had contributed to about 1,16,328 flats under various categories.

The minister said a total of 118 cooperative societies have also been allotted plots for residential purpose.

Further, 10,791 residential plots under alternative allotment and 894 plots through auction have been allotted in different parts of Delhi. These schemes have helped meet the housing needs in Delhi.

With agency inputs